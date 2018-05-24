Biker dies in mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI:An 18-year-old youth was killed after the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion crashed at Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady here on Tuesday night.The deceased has been identified as Nesal, 18, son of Ibrahim of Mullassery, Neduvannoor, police said.

Officers said the bike driven by Shahabaz, a friend of the deceased, ran into a pedestrian when he tried to avoid hitting a group of persons standing along the road. Nesal suffered a serious injury to the head after he landed head first on the road. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed to injuries.

“The accident took place around 8.45 pm and we were told of his death by 10.30 pm,” an officer said.

Shahabaz, who was riding the bike, has been hospitalised with serious injuries suffered in the accident.

“He suffered a fracture on his leg and he was referred to another hospital because of the head injury. A couple of pedestrians also suffered injuries in the accident,” said a police officer.He said a case under Section 304- causing death by negligence - has been registered against Shahabaz.