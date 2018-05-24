Ernakulam District Collector intervenes to end potable water crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Chellanam panchayat on Wednesday to expedite the process of potable water supply in the region. In the aftermath of the Ockhi disaster, the water supply system in Chellanam was left in shambles.

In the primary phase, 49 taps will be installed at various public places. KWA has been directed to submit the cost for the same by May 26.

The Collector has ordered a stoppage to water supply through tankers - which is costing the government Rs 10 lakh per month - by June 10.Under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) plan, all 40 tanker points were planned to be stopped by completing a 27-kilometre pipeline. Since all households are yet to establish water connections, the plan could not be realised.

The Collector asked KWA to oblige people who have applied for a connection at the earliest. By the time everyone has a connection, he said, public tabs will cease to exist. The Collector issued a strict warning to people drawing water from public taps despite having water connections of their own.

The directions were given by the Collector in a meeting also attended by Deputy Collector Sheela Devi, Kerala Water Authority executive director Jessy Jose and Chellanam panchayat president Mercy Jose.