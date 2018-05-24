Health insurance card renewal, distribution to end this week in Ernakulam 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district-level distribution and renewal of health insurance card will end this week, said district labour officer here on Wednesday. While the existing member families can renew their membership, those who have applied through Akshaya Centres last year will be given new membership.Of the existing 1,95,257 member families, 1,86,520 families have got their insurance card renewed. Similarly, of 36,540 fresh applicants, 32,660 got new cards.

Authorities said that 59,790 families, who failed to renew last year have renewed their cards this time and are now eligible for free treatment. In total, 87.7% families in the district have been given the health insurance card.This year 60,286 more families have opted for the health insurance. Those who are yet to renew or collect their new card in the Kochi Corporation limit can collect them from Vyttila Zonal office, Pallath Raman Hall in Fort Kochi, Ernakulam North Townhall and Palluruthi Library Hall.

Cards can be collected or renewed also at Ernakulam General Hospital and Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital.

Those who have not renewed their cards from 2013 can do so if the data is available, said district labour officer in a release issued on Wednesday.

Those who have paid premium in the APL category during the previous years can pay this year's premium at the Ernakulam General Hospital and renew the card. "Families under panchayath and municipalities will have to get in touch with the Asha or Kudumbashree workers to avail of the health insurance card. We urge everyone to utilise this chance to renew the health cards and collect the new ones," said district labour officer.