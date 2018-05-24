Home Cities Kochi

Health insurance card renewal, distribution to end this week in Ernakulam 

While the existing member families can renew their membership, those who have applied through Akshaya Centres last year will be given new membership.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district-level distribution and renewal of health insurance card will end this week, said district labour officer here on Wednesday. While the existing member families can renew their membership, those who have applied through Akshaya Centres last year will be given new membership.Of the existing 1,95,257 member families, 1,86,520 families have got their insurance card renewed. Similarly, of 36,540 fresh applicants, 32,660 got new cards.

Authorities said that 59,790 families, who failed to renew last year have renewed their cards this time and are now eligible for free treatment. In total, 87.7% families in the district have been given the health insurance card.This year 60,286 more families have opted for the health insurance. Those who are yet to renew or collect their new card in the Kochi Corporation limit can collect them from Vyttila Zonal office, Pallath Raman Hall in Fort Kochi, Ernakulam North Townhall and Palluruthi Library Hall.

Cards can be collected or renewed also at Ernakulam General Hospital and Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital.
Those who have not renewed their cards from 2013 can do so if the data is available, said district labour officer in a release issued on Wednesday.

Those who have paid premium in the APL category during the previous years can pay this year's premium at the Ernakulam General Hospital and renew the card. "Families under panchayath and municipalities will have to get in touch with the Asha or Kudumbashree workers to avail of the health insurance card. We urge everyone to utilise this chance to renew the health cards and collect the new ones," said district labour officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
health insurance card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day