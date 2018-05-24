Home Cities Kochi

High Court appoints advocate commissioner

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday appointed an advocate commissioner to file a report about the functioning of Unniesobhavan at Madukkarai in Coimbatore.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Wednesday appointed an advocate commissioner to file a report about the functioning of Unniesobhavan at Madukkarai in Coimbatore. The court issued the order on an habeas corpus writ petition filed by a Kochi native alleging that his wife and three children were illegally detained at a retreat centre named Unniesobhavan.

The petitioner alleged that the retreat authorities were wooing innocent persons, particularly women, from Kerala on false promises.Earlier, when the petition came up before the court, the police had produced his wife and three children before the court. The prosecutor had also informed the court that the police had registered an FIR under POCSO Act, following the disclosures by the children and the mother.

The court had directed to send the mother and children to a hostel in Kochi and appointed a clinical psychologist to counsel the children. The court also impleaded suo motu the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, and DYSP, Madukkarai, as respondents in the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day