Kerala Transport Minister to use public transport

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran will mark Public Transport Day in the aptest way possible: he will travel by train, bus and autorickshaw.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran will mark Public Transport Day in the aptest way possible: he will travel by train, bus and autorickshaw. On Thursday, he will get to Kochi on train alighting at Ernakulam South railway station, continue the journey in an autorickshaw to Manorama junction and later take a bus to reach the government guest house on Shanmugham Road.

The transport day held in Kochi every month aims to promote public transportation to make it attractive to the layman. The initiative led by the Centre for Public Policy and Research is backed by various socio-cultural organisations, chambers of commerce, the district administration, Kochi Corporation, Kochi Metro and elected representatives.

