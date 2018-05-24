Kerala Transport Minister to use public transport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran will mark Public Transport Day in the aptest way possible: he will travel by train, bus and autorickshaw. On Thursday, he will get to Kochi on train alighting at Ernakulam South railway station, continue the journey in an autorickshaw to Manorama junction and later take a bus to reach the government guest house on Shanmugham Road.

The transport day held in Kochi every month aims to promote public transportation to make it attractive to the layman. The initiative led by the Centre for Public Policy and Research is backed by various socio-cultural organisations, chambers of commerce, the district administration, Kochi Corporation, Kochi Metro and elected representatives.