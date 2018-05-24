Home Cities Kochi

Migratory bird numbers decline at Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary

It seems the flow of migratory birds to Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, the 2.74-hectare green patch in the city, is declining every year.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the flow of migratory birds to Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, the 2.74-hectare green patch in the city, is declining every year. The number of bird species, according to official data, fell from 108 in 2004 to just 78 in 2016.

A majority of wetland birds are now not seen in Mangalavanam due to the lack of prey in the lake, a result of the excessive silt deposits. In January, the civic body had approved a desilting project of the Mangalavanam lake at an estimated cost of R25 lakhs. However, the works ended abruptly due to disputes over the methods used. “The contractor wanted to use large machinery like JCBs to remove the silt deposits. This may be profitable for the contractor, but it puts the natural habitat of the place at risk” said Manu M S, beat forest officer at Mangalavanam.

“With all the high-rise buildings around the area, migratory birds are not able to navigate their way through to the mangrove areas which was their much-needed shelter. A petition has been filed to make the areas surrounding Mangalavanam an eco-sensitive zone,” he said. Although the brochure says Mangalavanam was declared a bird sanctuary in 2004, Manu recalls it being only an initial notice and not a functional bird sanctuary.

“The decline of species heightened during the construction of the Tata Tritvam real estate project from 2012-16. Moreover, the reflection from the glass windows of the High Court building also has an impact on the creatures at Mangalavanam,” said Harish Vasudevan, environmental law expert. “Mangalavanam is the green lungs of Kochi, it should be preserved not for the birds alone, but for all the biodiversity one can find there.

Areas surrounding Mangalavanam have become mere waste dumping grounds for residents.“The lack of surface winds cause mosquitoes to stagnate here. The Kochi Corporation offered to spray mosquito repellents, but that would endanger the other species,” said Manu. With increasing walking areas being the only developmental plan, the future of Mangalavanam remains a question.

Inputs by Kartik Jayan

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day