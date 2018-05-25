District conference of Toastmaster International

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual conference of District 92 of Toastmasters International, ‘Coronation 2018’, began on Friday. The three-day conference is on at Hotel Holiday Inn. Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. The conference will be attended by over 400 Toastmasters delegates from over 240 clubs in Kerala and Karnataka. The highlight of the conference will be district level finals in two formats of speech contests - prepared and impromptu speech.

The contestants will be participants who have been filtered through club, area and division level contests held earlier. The conference also includes a glittering array of educational sessions by thought leaders and champions who have distinguished themselves through their

leadership and communication skills.