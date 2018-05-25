Home Cities Kochi

South Korean delegation visits Maker Village

A two-member delegation from South Korea visited Maker Village, India’s largest electronic incubator, the other day in connection with the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2018 to be held in Seoul i

Published: 25th May 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-member delegation from South Korea visited Maker Village, India’s largest electronic incubator, the other day in connection with the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2018 to be held in Seoul in July. The challenge will open a  window for startups to compete and win attractive prizes.

The contest, being organised by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, Korea (NIPA),  will give access to the contestants to Korea’s top-tech companies with expertise ranging from smartphones and software to semiconductors. Besides presenting immense investment opportunities for Indian startups, it will also pave way for Korean startups to come to India and operate.

The delegation, comprising  HyoGeun Kim, executive director, NIPA and Tak Lee, executive advisor, NIPA, said they were much impressed by the support and encouragement given by the Kerala government to boost the startup ecosystem in the state. “Some of the most modern equipment in the Maker Village are a perfect example of this,” they said.

The screening and interview of the competition, which is open to all the South West Asian countries, will be held at Bengaluru in July. Besides India, the contest is open to all South West Asian countries. Interested startups can begin applying through NIPA’s website, for which the closing date is June 14.

Eighty participants will get the opportunity to take part in the contest which will be held in Seoul. First, second and third prize winners will get $10,0000, $ 40,000 and $ 20,000 respectively, followed by a consolation prize of  $ 6,000.Those who are selected will get the opportunity to live in Korea for six months. Also, the first 40 startups will get monetary assistance worth Rs 15 lakh. 
To  get more details of the contest: https://www.k-startupgc.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch