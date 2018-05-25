‘Talsamayam VS’ kickstarts S L Larius birth anniversary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of renowned Indian fine arts teacher S L Larius kick started the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of their beloved guru by depicting former Chief Minister and State Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan in their own artistries at his residence here at Kowdiyar.

Organised by SS School of Arts, Kalavoor Arts Foundation and Kalakar Keralam, ‘Talsamayam VS’ (VS On Live) was inaugurated by the senior leader by handing over a canvas to artist Boban Larius, son of S L Larius.

In his inaugural speech, VS paid respect to the late artist and encouraged artists to always be confident in their expressions.” I believe events such as these will help artists build that trait,” he said.

Artists of different mediums such as acrylic painting, pencil drawing, sculpting, relief were present at the occasion. “Both VS and Larius master were prominent figures in art, culture and political fields during their times. Thus having shared a similar time period, we thought VS was the most appropriate guest to inaugurate the celebrations,” shared Anand K Babu, the Vice Chairman of the organising committee.

G.Balachandran, a former professor of SD College, Alappuzha and ex-Congress leader, was another notable presence at the event. “The speeches, expressions and posture of VS have been interesting topics that art has adopted in its own creative style,” he said. “This event will be an inspiration to the upcoming artists and a fond memory for those present here,” he added.VS was impressed by the works of artists completed within the 2 hours allotted for the session.

“It is delightful to watch artists convened from different regions, work with their tools,” VS said, when asked about his opinion on the event. After the event, the paintings and sculptures will be at display in Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to draw a great leader such as VS, right in front of him,” shared Anoopa P Jacob, a 3rd year student at Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikara. Her portrait of VS Achuthanandan was composed in acrylic paint. “I was nervous about the event but I’m glad it turned out well,” she added. A fifth grader Devanarayanan from Kendriya Vidyalayam, Pattom stood out among the artists as the youngest. He was excited to have shared his work with VS himself. “VS appreciated the effort and even signed my drawing,” he said about his experience.