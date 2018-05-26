Cochin Port sails into the ‘nineties’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Governor P Sathasivam on Friday said the state government ought to come out with initiatives to revive the Public Sector Undertakings(PSU) in Kerala. Inaugurating the Cochin Port Day celebrations at the Samudrika Hall, Willingdon Island, Sathasivam said though PSUs like Cochin Port are Kerala’s pride, not much is being done from the government’s side for their revival. The day commemorates the entry of the first ship, SS Padma into the Cochin Port’s inner harbour on May 26, 1928.

“ The Centre’s Sagarmala Project is aimed at ensuring the development of the ports. Ports also have the potential to aid the tourism sector’s growth. Since pollution is on the rise, necessary steps must be taken to ensure green protocol at the ports ,” Sathasivam said.He also counselled stakeholders to take clear decisions and include an arbitration clause in agreements to enable speedy settlement of disputes.

A V Ramana, Cochin Port Trust(CPT) chairman, in his presidential address said the `25 crore cruise-ship terminal funded by the Tourism Ministry will be commissioned at the port by December 2019. “The handling charges for cruise vessels have been slashed by 66 per cent. The arrival of cruise vessels will benefit the tourists and give the sector a leg up,” he said.

Ease of doing biz

For the port’s seamless functioning, the Customs Department introduced a Single Window System for document filing and taxpaying compliant with GST provisions, said P Nageswara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Customs. Compared to the previous years, the consignment clearing time has come down significantly, he said. “We can handle more consignments in a short time ensuring all rules and regulations,” said Rao.

Prakash Iyer, Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association president; A A Abdul Azees, Cochin Customs Brokers Association president; Gautam Gupta, Traffic Manager and G Vaidyanathan, CPT Chief Engineer, spoke at the occasion. A couple of thousand people, including children, visited passenger ship MV Lagoons and the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) vessel berthed at the BTP Jetty.