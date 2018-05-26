Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Two land in police net

Two people were arrested by the Palarivattom police for running a job racket. Rari, 28, along with Muhammed Ashraf, 28, lured unsuspecting candidates with foreign jobs and took money from them.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two people were arrested by the Palarivattom police for running a job racket. Rari, 28, along with Muhammed Ashraf, 28, lured unsuspecting candidates with foreign jobs and took money from them. Their bank transfers alone amounted to Rs 2 crore. The police said the number of people who have fallen in the trap laid by the duo could be more, and they expect more complaints in the coming days.

In October 2017, they took Rs 15 lakh from a youth from Kanjirapally in Kottayam. The two partners in crime were arrested on his complaint now. Rari is a Thrissur native who was running ATHS Educational Consultancy in Chakkaraparambu in Palarivattom.  Muhammed Ashraf is from Chavakkad. During the investigation, the police came across transactions worth crores. They are also looking at the possibility of more cases being filed against the duo in other police stations in the state.

