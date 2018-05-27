Home Cities Kochi

Console is where his heart lies

 Dhasaradhan Ashok is a self-confessed game addict. “My brother, KS Badrinath, is the reason for my obsession with the gaming world,” says the 20-year-old. It all started when he was in class 3. He wo

Published: 27th May 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Kothari
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dhasaradhan Ashok is a self-confessed game addict. “My brother, KS Badrinath, is the reason for my obsession with the gaming world,” says the 20-year-old. It all started when he was in class 3. He would watch his elder brother play GTA in his room and that’s what sparked his interest to start playing. He began with games like Pacman and Super Mario, and eventually evolved to playing FIFA 17 and WWE 2K17 (professional wrestling video games), which are his current favourites.

“The attractive plots and the personalities of characters seem so non-fictional to me. They fascinate me,” he says. He goes to play at the Arknemesis Gaming centre in Ispahani centre, Nungambakkam, once a week. Dhasaradhan is currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering at Panimalar Institute of Technology. He has no complaints from life so far. “Once exams get over, I will spend all my time gaming, and once I start playing, I forget about everything that is happening around me,” he laughs. During his free time, he researches about new games that are trending in the market. And when he is not at the console, he is with his friends and family.

Last year, he attended a gaming programme at the non-technical symposium held at Anna University. He went with seven of his friends and they were divided into teams of two for the competition.He admits that his parents are constantly worried about his gaming obsession. “They think it is not a viable career option. But I feel, there is nothing wrong with the gaming,” he says.“I am keen to pursue a course or degree in game designing. It is a highly prospective career, and is interesting,” he says.  He hopes to make a game that is loved by all kinds of gamers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27