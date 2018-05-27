IMA expert panel comes out with report on Nipah virus outbreak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Medical Association’s six-member expert panel which investigated the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts has come out with a five-page report on Saturday. According to IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi, the report has been prepared based on the investigations at Sooppikkada, Perambra and the Taluk Hospital in Perambra where the case was admitted. The observations of veterinary epidemiologists, the expert team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) and local people, after holding detailed discussions with them, were also taken into account.

Observations

Negative campaign by some people through social media had aggravated fear

Assumption is the source of the virus could be the fruit bats as it is the natural agent of Nipah virus

Epidemiological investigation has to continue till the identification of the primary source

Recommendations