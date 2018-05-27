Home Cities Kochi

IMA expert panel comes out with report on Nipah virus outbreak

The Indian Medical Association’s six-member expert panel which investigated the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts has come out with a five-page report.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

With Nipah virus cases being reported, people are spotted wearing masks. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Indian Medical Association’s six-member expert panel which investigated the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts has come out with a five-page report on Saturday. According to IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi, the report has been prepared based on the investigations at Sooppikkada, Perambra and the Taluk Hospital in Perambra where the case was admitted. The observations of veterinary epidemiologists, the expert team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR) and local people, after holding detailed discussions with them, were also taken into account. 

Observations

  • Negative campaign by some people through social media had aggravated fear 

  • Assumption is the source of the virus could be the fruit bats as it is the natural agent of Nipah virus 

  • Epidemiological investigation has to continue till the identification of the primary source 

Recommendations 

  • Expedite the establishment of State Virology Institute proposed at Thiruvananthapuram. 

  • Strengthen  virology labs in all Government Medical Colleges in the state

  • Constitution of a Multi-disciplinary Epidemic Monitoring and Control Cell

  • A review team with experts concerned should be constituted to frame a policy to address emerging infectious disease in Kerala

  • Establish a ‘State Centre for Disease Control’ at par with the NCDC for routine surveillance of all the emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in the state.

  • Provide round the clock ambulance facility with personal protection equipment to the ambulance crew

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus IMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale