Kochi: City schools fare well in CBSE Class 12 exams

Schools in the city came out with flying colours as the CBSE on Saturday declared the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results.

Published: 27th May 2018

KOCHI:  Schools in the city came out with flying colours as the CBSE on Saturday declared the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) results. Global Public School,  Cochin Public School, Toc-H Public School, Amrita Vidyalayam, Nava Nirman Public School,  Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Choice School and Jyoti Nivas have recorded 100 per cent success in the Class-XII examinations. 

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Tripunithara, out of 115 students who appeared for the examination, 13 students secured A1 in all subjects. At Choice School, 158 students out of 178 secured distinctions, 14 students scored centum in various subjects and 53 students secured above 90 per cent. At Toch-H public school, 107 out of 133 students who sat for the exam achieved distinction. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, recorded 653 distinctions and 110 students scoring A1 in all subjects out of 859 students who appeared for the AISSCE this year. 

Amrita Vidyalam, Kunnumpuram, managed to produce 30 distinctions out of 53 students in the science stream. Commerce stream saw 16 distinctions out of 19 students who appeared for the exam. At Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, 78 students out of 101 secured distinction. As many as 31 students out of 109, who sat for the exams at Gregorian Public School, Maradu, secured above 90 per cent. 

At Sree Narayana Public School, Poothoota, 24 students scored distinction, while eight students scored over 90 per cent. Nava Nirman School, Vazhakkala, produced 34 distinctions out of 45 students. At Saraswathi Vidya Niketan Public shcool, 43 students secured A1 in all subjects. Ernakulam region of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan topped the 25 regions in India with 99.91 per cent pass ratio.

Navy Children School kid becomes commerce topper in Kerala region

Maehal Barthwal from Navy Children School in the city topped the commerce stream in the Kerala region with 99.2 per cent. Speaking to Express, she said top marks were unexpected as she was only expecting close to 98 per cent. Maehal, daughter of Lieutenant-Colonel Rakesh Barthwal, moved to Kerala two years ago. Talking about her future plans, Maehal said she wanted to pursue B.Com (Honours) at Delhi University. She added her teachers had a huge role to play in preparing her for the exams. 

