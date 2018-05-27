Showers of hope amidst dry fishing spells

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For fishermen who brave the choppy seas, it is hope that keeps them afloat. Though during the summer season, the fish stocks migrate to the high seas on account of the sizzling temperatures of coastal waters, the fishers still set out for the sea in pursuit of the elusive catch. They often return with empty nets and fading hopes. It is a tale of woe, a season of misery for the coastal populace.

Though the recent rain has offered a ray of hope, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning barring fishermen from venturing into the sea till Wednesday. The rain has brought plankton and nutrients to the sea, attracting fish stocks to the coastal sea. In the past week, fishermen along the Kerala coast were netting a fairly good catch. The pre-monsoon ocean current from the southwest sea to the north had also brought more fish to the Kerala coast.

Though they were not getting a bumper catch, the increase in the fish stocks has sent their spirits soaring. But with the weatherman predicting turbulence, the district authorities have prevented fishermen from venturing into the sea. Two days ago, country boats from Chellanam harbour returned with stacks of mackerel, sardine, anchovy and other varieties of small fish. As workers unload fish baskets at the harbour, the shout of auctioneers fill the air. Women with fish baskets jostle to buy the catch and take it to market. People sell crushed ice, workers segregate the catch and lottery ticket vendors add to the din.

“We have been netting a fairly good catch for the past one week,” said Alex Karangadu, a fisherman. “We got anchovy and mackerel from the Kochi coast and sardines from the Alappuzha coast. The change in ocean current and rain had brought more fish to the coastal sea. However, there has been a drop in the availability of bullet tuna, frigate tuna and bluefin trevally. We hope the availability of fish will increase with the arrival of monsoon.”

Mechanised boat owners in Kochi said they are getting sardine, mackerel, pomfret, threadfin bream and ribbon fish after the recent rain. The weathermen have predicted the southwest monsoon will advance over the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Comorin over the next two days.Many traditional boats fixed with outboard engines operate from Chellanam, a sleepy fishing hamlet off Kochi city. While the small boats with less than 15 fishermen on board engage in fishing activities in waters up to 12 km of the coast, big boats with around 30 fishers move up 30 km off the coast.

“We need around 50 litres of kerosene for a day-long fishing outing. The fuel itself costs `4,500 and we need a catch worth at least `30,000 to sustain us. However, the marine fish stocks have depleted and we rarely get a good catch,” said Varghese of Companypady, another fisherman.

The sea is turning ‘dry’

The depleting marine resources has been a cause for concern among the fishermen. Overfishing and destructive fishing practices have caused irreversible damage to aquatic habitats and ecosystems. According to traditional fishermen, bottom trawling and juvenile fishing have spelt doom for many marine species.“Many fish varieties have disappeared. This is the breeding season for sardines, but the absence of sardine eggs is alarming. Juvenile fishing is also another problem that turns the sea dry. If we let the fish grow, it will fetch us better prices,” said Sebastian, a fisherman.

‘Need sustainable fishing practices’

Kerala fishermen should adopt sustainable fishing practices respecting marine habitats which will protect the livelihood of the people who depend on marine resources, said Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi president Charles George. “The recent rain and upwelling of the sea have improved the availability of fish along Kerala coast. But the issues plaguing the fishing sector continue. The governments of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh should form a comprehensive fishing policy for sustainable fishing. The governments should ban juvenile fishing. The Union Government has not sanctioned fisheries relief fund for Kerala last year,” said Charles.

‘Trawling ban unscientific’

Supporting the demand for sustainable fishing practices, Kerala State Fishing Boat Operators’ Association president Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal said the state government should stop the practice of imposing 45-day trawling ban as it is unscientific. “Traditional fishermen operate big boats nowadays and since they continue with fishing during the ban period, the purpose of the trawling ban is not met. The data from the previous years prove fish stocks have not improved due to the ban.

Some scientists have mooted a 30-day fishing ban during the monsoon and another 30-day ban in the post-monsoon season to improve fish stocks. We used to get around 50,000 tonnes of karikadi shrimp during the monsoon earlier. But in the past two years, we didn’t even get 5,000 tonnes of shrimp. Around 160 export houses dependant on Karikadi shrimp have closed down due to the non-availability of shrimp,” said Joseph.

Chellanam harbour needs basic amenities

As the trawling ban comes into force on June 15, traditional fishing boats from Alappuzha to Kannamaly will operate from the Chellanam fishing harbour. But the harbour lacks basic infrastructure facilities. “The lack of a proper road makes it difficult for trucks to reach the harbour affecting the transportation of fish arriving at the harbour,” said Alex.

“Also, we don’t have an auction hall. Though Nabard has sanctioned `13 crore, the acquisition of land for road widening has not been completed. Another problem is the decrease in the depth of the harbour. During monsoon, the sea turns rough and the waves rise to a height of 3-4 metres. It will be difficult for the boats to enter the harbour in such circumstances. The government should initiate immediate steps to dredge and increase the depth of the harbour channel.”