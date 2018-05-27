Whip and whoosh! Girl, you’re power

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two swords met high in the air and the audience sat awestruck as they watched two women clad in red and black wield their swords moving with ferocious agility. This was the atmosphere around the Nagarasabha Samskarika Kendram in Poojapura as a team of 17 women performed penpayattu, the seldom seen counterpart of kalaripayattu.

Under the training of Maruti Kalari School, these women from diverse backgrounds united under their common passion for kalaripayattu. Subsequently, the city saw the all- women’s troupe coming into life in ‘kalari’ on May 24 as Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom inaugurated the initiative.

Kalaripayattu, the classic martial art of Kerala is famous for its adavukal (routines), the chuvadukal (steps) and vadivu (posture). The ‘Vadakan Pattukal’ praise Unniyarcha, the lady warrior who aced at kalaripayattu. Maruti Kalari School aims to continue this legend - to create more warriors among women, to bust the myth that women are no good at martial arts.

Maruti Kalari has been in the training field since its inception in 1957 by Thankappan Asan, as his students reverently address him. This team of women performers - an assemblage of culture with a member from Germany and others from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala - is a feather in the cap for the school. “It is not an easy feat, this team. We have been travelling to and fro to these places for the past two years. The hard work and passion of these women have paid off, now that the troupe has been launched as an initiative of Kerala State Youth Welfare Board,” says Ajith Kumar, Thankappan Asan’s son and the team’s trainer.

On stage, there was no discrimination of age and gender as the women jumped high, sidestepped and parried with their sticks, swords and daggers, defending and attacking their trainers. Ajith, the master, watching them with pride commented, “Gender is something we create. When it comes to something like this, there is no man and woman. It all depends on our interest and how we nurture it.” He looks on fondly as his nine-year-old daughter Amritha comes on stage, swiftly whipping an ‘urumi’.

Monica K, the only international performer in the troupe, came all the way from Germany to learn kalaripayattu. When she took the bamboo stick in her hand and warded off her opponent with deft movements, the look of mettle and pride shimmered on her face. She says, “The first time I saw the martial art, I knew it is never going to leave me.”

The women became embodiments of extraordinary strength and flexibility as they displayed their skills with weapons like katara (dagger), spears, three-point swords and shields, their face scrunched up in extreme concentration to take the right step, for one wrong foot means a fatal wound. Through their fluid motion, they disarmed the men who performed, while the mesmerised onlookers applauded.

Kanchan Avchare, a member of the troupe from Madhya Pradesh, says everyone should learn kalaripayattu. “It is very healthy and acts like a medicine to our body. I have been here for a year and this art has taught me to defend myself. I don’t see many girls coming for the classes, I think they should go for it,” she says.

The troupe is also unique as it has collectively brought up the self-worth and confidence of a group of women in a time when people still stick to the notion that martial art is a man’s sport. Breaking free from this popular belief, Maruti Kalari School with its 60-year-old heritage has created a new page in history with its penpayattu troupe, paving a new way for future Unniyarchas to follow.