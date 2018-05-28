Kerala entrepreneur selected for UNLEASH Singapore

By Express News Service

KOCHI:On May 30, around 1,000 bright young minds from around the world will gather in Singapore for #UNLEASH2018, an innovation lab dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the world’s most pressing issues. They will converge as a part of UNLEASH 2018 – a global programme that aims to create innovative, implementable and scalable solutions towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For a week, the 1,000 selected millennial thought leaders will work on challenges in eight different themes, each tied to an SDG, which are food, health, education, ICT, water and sanitation, energy, sustainable cities and communities, responsible supply chain, consumption and climate action.

Corporate360 CEO Varun Chandran is one of the young minds who has been selected to take part in the event. According to him, quality education is the foundation of modern societies. Having the right skills and knowledge can lift one out of poverty. If we can help to develop people through education, then they can come up with their own ideas. "This will hopefully create a kind of snowball effect that is – opportunity awareness, innovation of products and solutions with societal impact, entrepreneurship and job creation for overall economic growth," he said.

"A couple of years ago, I visited some villages in Kerala along with a group of C360 colleagues and volunteers. Besides building houses, toilets and providing monthly food kits for the villagers, we started a bus service for a school in one of the villages. We also set up a skill-based digital training program for students. The purpose is to empower these youth with modern day skills so that they can make a sustainable livelihood. We opened an office in a rural town and created over 150 meaningful jobs for the youth and women. It reinforced in me the idea of vocational and digital skills training and how it can help people," he said.

During#UNLEASHLAB2018, Varun will work with global teams to develop solutions to SDG4: Quality Education. Since 2015 Corporate360 has reached more than 500 children through a wide variety of education projects in rural villages of Kerala.