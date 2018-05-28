Home Cities Kochi

Oommen Chandy’s departure creates a vacuum

By making Oommen Chandy the AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, the Congress leadership will also have to find an able party helmsman to handle the UDF’s main allies IUML

Published: 28th May 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (File)

By Arun M & Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: By making Oommen Chandy the AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, the Congress leadership will also have to find an able party helmsman to handle the UDF’s main allies IUML and KC (M). Congressmen pointed out that Chandy himself has made it clear that he will continue to work for the party in Kerala even while taking up the new responsibility. “For the future, the party, however, needs to groom a new leader to take up this task,” said a party leader. Chandy has a good equation with both IUML and KC (M).

If Chandy is given the CWC membership, which is most likely, he will become the fourth leader from the state after K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Vayalar Ravi, to get entry into this top circle in the past three decades.At present, Antony is CWC member while K C Venugopal, MP, from the state is holding the post of AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka. “Considering that Venugopal is also an AICC general secretary, a person of Chandy’s stature will have to be given a CWC post,” said a party observer.

AICC sources said gradually Antony also would be eased out from CWC as part of the generational shift.
With the induction into party’s supreme body, Chandy would get a decisive role to play in the selection of new KPCC president and other functionaries. He will meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and hold talks in this regard before assuming his new responsibilities. 

Congress leaders said the announcement of the new KPCC chief would be made soon after the Chengannur by-poll results. Chandy was the star campaigner for the UDF there. KPCC president M M Hassan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and veteran leader A K Antony hailed the AICC decision to elevate Chandy, saying it was a recognition of his services to the party, and it would strengthen the party at the national level.

