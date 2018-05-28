Proactive approach to contain attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 400 lives were snuffed out last year due to various virus attacks. The Nipah virus, which hit the state this year, has caught the government and the people unawares. Isn’t it high time the state prepared a compendium of the world’s dreadful scourges and raised its level of preparedness so that precious lives are not lost, come what may.

Ansu Mary Alex, Anchal

Our state is going through a period of crisis today. Nipah, an emerging version of a deadly disease, has spread its tentacles in a few regions in the state. During the past, we had discussed H1N1 virus which was reported in Delhi. Now, Nipah virus is the hot topic as several instances of death due to the virus have been reported in Kozhikode. Though the government is conducting awareness programmes, the illiterate and people from the backward community are yet to understand the threat of such a deadly disease. As it is a vector-borne disease, those who have direct contact with animals and bystanders of patients should take preventive measures to curb its spread.

Simmi Xavier Anil

The advent of Nipah virus in Kerala has raised concerns about the state’s preparedness to tackle any medical exigencies due to the outbreak of any virus attack in future. Kerala already has an Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases in Alappuzha but why were the resources not utilised or does it exist just only on paper? Every state should be well-informed of the potential new threats identified by established National/International Health Organisation.

Timely alerts should be triggered on any new incident reported. Prompt, swift and if possible, facility to test blood samples should be available within the state itself, saving time to pinpoint the virus/disease. In most of the cases, the treatment is limited to supportive care only. So we need to concentrate more on precautionary measures and awareness to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure minimum loss of life, both human and livestock.

Siddharth Jayakrishnan, Kochi

The Nipah virus got people off guard, slowly spreading its threat across various regions of the state, killing people on its path. It is imperative that the government take adequate measures during such time of uncertainties. Doubts still loom about the origin of the deadly virus as some researchers speculate its source is fruit bat. Though scientific studies are being done pertaining to the disease, there is a plausibility for the virus to be pandemic if things are left unchecked. Personally, I feel the government must be highly premonitive on such plausible imminent outbreaks and take whatever action necessary to control the situation before everything goes haywire. As to the current predicament, this must not be passed as a mere visit of a disease that arrives once in a blue moon. This should be taken as an alarm bell.

Ramadas Elayedath, Thrissur

Chikungunya, dengue, diphtheria and finally it’s the turn of Nipah virus in the state and we are under the grip of a bunch of contagious diseases. Every year, the number of people succumbing to deadly diseases is on the rise in the state. What we lack is a pragmatic health care policy to control the same. Though the government had introduced a slew of preventive measures to control such diseases, the lack of adequate surveillance and proper implementation of a system in place is a major cause of worry. Hygiene and sanitation played a pivotal role in eradicating viral diseases. Waste water, solid and e-waste treatment is not at all effective in the state. It’s high time all political parties reinvented their ideologies and planned a pragmatic solution for a better health care system.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

While Nipah virus infection had Kerala on the back-foot recently, the year 2017 witnessed 22 lakh people affected by assorted fevers with 420 succumbing to such illnesses. These fevers were largely vector-borne through mosquitoes and rodents and through the consumption of contaminated water. These could have been prevented had the government cleaned canals and drains much before the monsoon. Citizens who flouted scientific waste disposal methods are also to be blamed.

Mosquitoes, especially Aedes Aegypti which spread dengue and chikungunya, and rodents that spread leptospirosis breed in and live out of carelessly strewn waste, especially plastic which forms microenvironment for these vectors. Malaria too made a comeback. Alarmingly, diarrhoea and cholera too killed people. This resulted from contamination of water, calling for sealing of leaking pipes. Though a compendium on such scourges could form a blueprint for future generations to fall back on, to improve preparedness, the adage, ‘Prevention is better than cure’ still holds true!

B VEERAKUMARAN THAMPI, T’Puram

With over a dozen deaths, Perambra region in Kozhikode is reeling under Nipah virus outbreak and the state is staring at the unidentified source of its origin. Mosquitoes, rats, birds and animals usually spread viruses among human beings. It is said fruit bats in the region were instrumental in spreading the virus. We need to give prime importance to preventive measures.

Killing of bats is not the way to curb the spread of the attack. When a virus like Nipah spreads its tentacles in the state, we need to check the alertness and the efficiency of the government in handling the same. Utmost hygiene and healthy living environment are sole methods to prevent the onslaught of such a viral infection. Since effective anti-viral drugs are not available as of now, precautionary methods need to be indispensably accorded topmost priority.

Saagarika Gopinath, Kozhikode

The Health Department is not willing to accept the fact that there is an absence of proper treatment protocols in the state. There is not even one serum testing lab in the state. As over 400 lives have been snuffed out in Kerala due to various virus attacks, the government should have tried to improve the hygiene situation of the state. Death by Nipah virus has been reported only in Kerala, but the state shows no interest in protecting the lives of citizens. We pay tax expecting that the government would provide better facilities and services. If the state is failing to do so, what can we the common people do?

O P S Menon, Palakkad

Two districts in the state are currently under the grip of Nipah virus, a new killer virus which has already taken the lives of over a dozen people. Last year, over 400 lives were lost due to different viruses. This year, much before the advent of south-west monsoon, Nipah virus has started to spread menace in the North Kerala region. As there is no proper med icine to control or eradicate the deadly virus, those in the Health Department are trying to find ways to curb the spread of the disease. In many parts of the state, it is the improper disposal of waste to be blamed for the spread of different kinds of fever. We can hope the government and Health Department will put in place some mechanism to contain Nipah virus attack.

MANJU SUSAN MONCEY, Tiruvalla

A state in which such frightening diseases were unheard of till a couple of decades ago, is now under their clutches as we have forgotten to keep our surroundings clean. Malayalees have had the envious adoration of others for taking bath twice a day, besides cultivating every inch of land that they own. Local self-government bodies had shown a keen interest in keeping roads and their surroundings clean, likewise, spraying repellants to eradicate mosquitoes and harmful insects that spread diseases, in all vulnerable spots, to keep the environment neat and tidy, until the recent past. Now, our state is polluted irreparably due to the unscrupulous and inconsiderate actions of humans, inviting dreaded diseases. Therefore, the public and the government are to be blamed for the panic created in society.

E SETHURAMALINGAM, Kollam

The state that understandably enjoys laudable hygiene-consciousness often becomes a haven for viral outbreaks. The Nipah virus scare has snowballed into a nightmare, compelling people to flee residences in search of safer abodes. Pitifully, nurses, hospital staff and even hospital superintendents face travel ostracisation. The exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be identified. Disseminating rumours via social media and spreading panic should not be allowed.

The administration has swung into action with a rapid action team. On the Union Health Minister’s directives, a multi-disciplinary Central team from the NCDC is reviewing the situation with advice to hospitals to follow intracranial pressure guidelines, use personal protective equipment, ensure more active fever surveillance, etc. With the early and efficient containment measures by the Health Department and the state government, the outbreak is unlikely to spread. The government should be more cautious to successfully prevent deadly virus attacks in future.

Nitish Bhaskaran, Kannur

It is a matter of great concern that yet again a new virus has spread its tentacles in the state. The need of the hour is to step up efforts to prevent a rerun of what happened the year before. Proper awareness among the public is essential to prevent such outbreaks. As the social media is the first go-to for the youth today, online campaigns and programmes can be utilised to reach them.

The creation of task forces in every locality can certainly bring about greater public participation. With the monsoon fast approaching, mosquito menace will be on the rise, especially in densely populated areas where sanitation programmes are essential. The entire state will see an inflow of tourists in the next few months, especially those who come to enjoy rains. Diseases of any kind, particularly vector-borne, will not only adversely affect the tourism sector but also the pride with which we welcome all here.

Sheersha Sivadas, Thrissur

Viruses and viral fevers are not something that one can predict. However, the case about Nipah virus is different. It’s not the first time this outbreak has occurred. It dates back to 1999 in Malaysia. The death of a nurse makes it clear that the authorities dealing with such cases were unaware of how to deal with such outbreaks.

We can’t blame anyone for not finding a cure for viral diseases that date back to 1931. It’s due to the complexity involved and the research and money that need to go in it. To prevent such diseases one must have knowledge about it and it’s sad to see that at a time when information is available at our fingertips, the state is yet put in effort to provide awareness and create a site so that it would be useful for government hospital employees, as common man prefers these hospitals for treatment.

N K Vijayan, Kizhakkambalam

The dread spread by the deadly Nipah virus is literally keeping the public on tenterhooks. The death of nearly a dozen persons at Perambra in Kozhikode due to the viral attack has also shaken the Health Departments of the Central and state governments. The most poignant of the mass death is the passing away of Lini, the nurse who attended to the victims at the Perambra Taluk Hospital. The situation is alarming as the medical staff on duty are prone to infection in the absence of protective gear.

The government should urgently provide necessary equipment to all government and private hospitals in the district and to the remaining districts to enable them to be well-prepared to face any eventuality. The scare that spreads via social media is a matter of concern and the authorities have to proceed sternly against rumour mongers. Let people be more cautious about all infectious diseases.

SHERIN C MATHEW, Kozhikode

The fear of people doubles when they think of the arrival of monsoon, as it is the period when several diseases crop up owing to the laxity of proper sanitation by both the government and individuals. In the past, local self-government bodies were active in keeping the areas under their jurisdiction clean and tidy, thus preventing diseases.

This, indeed, encouraged people to keep their surroundings clean by themselves or even by organising social works at least before the arrival of heavy rain. This practice which used to be followed in families has faded. Unless the government and people rise to the occasion to maintain an environment in its immaculate form, we would be only inviting dreaded diseases and natural calamities, ultimately. However, the irony is that human beings have failed to understand the importance of keeping the environment pollution free.