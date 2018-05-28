Home Cities Kochi

Teaching mothers to teach children with disabilities

What is the first step taken by a parent whose child is identified with childhood disabilities? They go out in search of a therapy center.

Published: 28th May 2018 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:What is the first step taken by a parent whose child is identified with childhood disabilities? They go out in search of a therapy center. And once they zero in on one, they take the child to see the therapist. "But the therapists at nearly all the centres follow the medical approach in which the disability is considered a disease, which in reality, it is not," says Seema Lal, a psychologist and a special educator.

According to her, the centres should adopt a rehabilitation model. "One in which not only the child but also the parents get help in dealing with the situation. A situation that mentally, physically and emotionally affects the family as a whole," says the mother of two.

However, such centres are rare and a group of four mothers - Seema, Anita, Padma and Preetha - decided to fill the gap with Together We can. The collective trains parents, especially mothers, of special needs children in occupational therapy.

"We believe in training the parents. Once, the parents, especially the mothers who are the primary caregivers know how to help their children, half the battle is won. But for that to happen awareness needs to be created and we at Together We Can are conducting programmes that aim at jolting people awake into realising the importance of this form of therapy," Seema says.

In the case of Seema, the jolt happened when she became a mother. "I realised the depth of the pain these families are going through. Being clueless and depending on others to help one's child is a frightening scenario. Imagine leaving your kid all alone with a stranger; this is what happens at these centres. Even if something happens, since the kid cannot express his or her distress, the parents are unable to question an errant therapist," she says.

The trigger that led to the formation of Together We Can was an incident that took place in 2015 when a five-year-old, autistic child who was undergoing occupational therapy services at a private therapy centre in Kochi suffered a very painful bone fracture during a session. The child had to undergo an urgent surgery and months of intensive care by the parent. This unfortunate incident brought to light several other horrifying episodes of unsafe and unethical practices within therapy centres, and spurred the setting up of the organisation. She and the mother of the child decided to form a WhatsApp group. "We also have a Facebook page and today have over 1,000 members," she adds.

Closed-door therapy is not the right approach. "What's troubling is there are no regulatory bodies to monitor the functioning of these centres. Also, nobody has been questioning this method of therapy," she says. Earlier, special schools provided the therapy.

"But as the number of cases increased, so did the centres advertising therapies. The entire thing has turned into a means of making money with fees ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5 lakh. And since in a family with a special needs child one parent needs to become the primary caregiver, the overall income comes down drastically. The cost of the therapy puts a huge dent in the budget of the family," she adds.

On the other hand, if the mother is trained to give occupational therapy, it not only reduces the financial constraint but also gives the child an opportunity to develop his or her abilities in an atmosphere they are comfortable in without any fear of being mistreated or abused, says Seema. "We conduct classes and bring in professionals to talk to the parents."

Together We Can had petitioned the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights pointing out the various drawbacks in the manner in which these centres have been conducting the therapies. "One of the major drawbacks is that the parent is not a participant. Hardly, any centre allows a parent to monitor what is happening during the session through a CCTV or a one-way screen," she said.

Parents are rarely involved in the formulation of the Individualised Education Programme and made aware of progress. "They are most often not explained what is being taught, why and how. They are not recognised as a resource person. They remain completely unaware of what is happening during the 45 minutes to one-hour session. Also, children are not handled by professionals," she says.

Together We can is empowering parents to take charge and make a positive difference to their children's and their own lives.

