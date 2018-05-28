Home Cities Kochi

Wash; rinse; repeat.Pratti’s life for nearly six decades

Pratti belongs to the Vannar Sangam community who were brought by the Dutch in 1760 to do the work of washermen

Published: 28th May 2018

Pratti irons the clean clothes using the traditional iron box

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI:A 10-year-old girl accompanied her father, a washerman at Veli dhobi khana in Fort Kochi, to a nearby pond whenever he goes there to wash clothes. She saw how it was done and later joined him in the work. This little girl named Pratti is now 70 and still earns her living at dhobi khana.

Pratti belongs to the Vannar Sangam community who were brought to Fort Kochi by the Dutch in 1760 to do the work of washermen. "Our family has been in this job for generations; this is the only work I know. I am not literate enough for any other profession," says Pratti while ironing a saree with a traditional coal iron box.

She says she had moved to Thiruvananthapuram after her marriage and only her husband went to do the laundry work. "In Thiruvananthapuram, washing was done in the river. I didn't go out to do the work," she says.

Pratti was the only child of her parents. This prompted her to stay with them and she, along with her husband and child, shifted back to Fort Kochi. "My parents wanted me to be with them and we came back and I became a part of the dhobi khana. But with the passage of time, washing in ponds has died down. Today we have plenty of washing stones where we stand and wash," she says. Pratti's parents and husband are no more and she lives with her only son and his family.

Pratti's son Shaji collects clothes from outside like houses or hotels and she washes, dries and irons them. Her work starts at about 7 am and she largely works about 12 hours in a day. "All the washing will be completed by 2 pm and clothes are hung up to drying in the nearby open space. Post noon, the dried clothes from the previous day is ironed," she says.

Sometimes, the clothes are returned in a couple of days; sometimes, it takes a week, depending on the number and type of dress. Each worker in the dhobi khana has a separate room allotted to keep their allotment.

As she speaks to Express, a foreign tourist looks curiously at her big black iron. She delightedly opens the traditional iron and shows the coconut shells inside. By this time, the saree had become stiff and perfectly ironed, she smiles and says, "This is our lifeline".

Pratti and her son work every day. She claims to never feel weak or tired, and is happy to clean clothes, a family tradition she watched and learnt from the time she could remember.

