A voice for the voiceless

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ambili Purackal, a Muvattupuzha native and AIR employee, started out as an activist in 2000, protesting against the bull racing competition held at the Kakkoor Kalavayal, a harvest festival. Protesters held placards about the ban by the Kerala High Court on the racing event.But the crowd attacked the protesters and reporters present there. Ambili was beaten brutally before she was rescued by the police. “That is why I cut my hair short,” she says. “They pulled my hair and hit me hard.”

She was beaten because she objected to so-called tradition, but she has been steadfast in her intention to protect the bulls. Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s ‘Bhoomiyude Avakashikal’ taught her the world belongs to all life forms, not just humans. She set up the Daya Animal Welfare Organisation in August 2001.

A decade later, Daya was chosen for the state award for the best animal welfare organisation, but it still struggles to make ends meet. However, this has never discouraged Ambili or her peers. With barely any donations, they are forced to spend from their salaries for the food and treatment for animals, documentation and filing complaints against animal abusers.

For instance, they have been campaigning against the ‘aanayoottu’ at Sreedhareeyam, where elephants are cramped in small spaces and force-fed, causing suffocation and digestive issues.A certified paraveterinary worker, Ambili understands animals and their needs. Daya claims to be the only animal welfare organisation in Kerala with handlers certified by the National Institute of Animal Welfare. The staff here understand that having funds, a vehicle to transport rescue animals or sufficient space comes second to being compassionate, qualified and willing to help animals.

Ambili says, “Animal welfare does not need extreme measures, it just requires compassion.” Over the years, Ambili learned most of the aggressive strays are abandoned pets, and helplessness and unfamiliar surroundings trigger aggression. Ambili believes culling is not the answer. Reportedly, most pet owners abandon their pets because they were unaware of the responsibilities involved, or because the pets fall ill.

Some abandon female pets to avoid dealing with their offspring, instead of having them sterilised. Most of the dogs that end up at Daya and other charities are females of local breeds: aged, injured or both. Sterilisation is found to make animals less aggressive.

The Animal Birth Control (ABC) program instituted to sterilise strays has not shown promising results as the resources to conduct sterilisations on the required scale are unavailable. Ambili says, “The municipality is complicit. There is no documentation or cooperation from their end for charities and veterinary clinics.”

There are laws for the protection of animals, but they have been ineffective. Ambili believes that existing laws need revision and new laws need to be passed so that cruelty towards animals does not consume society. She recalled an incident in her neighborhood where she had a few men shooting bats arrested. They were released in a few hours with a slap on the wrist.

Ambili notes pet shops illegally import foreign breeds and crossbreeds, resulting in genetically defective pups. The obsession with foreign breeds has led to increasing numbers of country dogs on the streets.

Daya has worked with organisations such as Humanity for Animals, Dhyan Foundation and Paws Thrissur to organise adoption and sterilisation camps. Ambili cites this cooperation as a source of strength. She seeks inspiration from people she has helped, like Usha, who refused to have her dog euthanised even though it was blinded in an accident. She understands animals long for freedom. This, in addition to all the lessons she has learned on the job, helps her make a difference in the lives of abandoned animals.