Protest staged against honour killing

The Kerala Mishra Vivaha Vedi and Yuktivadi Sangh protested against the honour killing of Kevin, the Kottayam native who was allegedly killed by the girls’ family. The protest began at High Court junc

Published: 29th May 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Mishra Vivaha Vedi and Yuktivadi Sangh protested against the honour killing of Kevin, the Kottayam native who was allegedly killed by the girls’ family. The protest began at High Court junction and was inaugurated by Yuktivadi Sangh president N Anilkumar.“This murder has occurred before Keralites could recover from the shock of the brutal honour killing that happened at Arikottu in  Malappuram on March 22 wherein a girl was killed by her father.

The inter-caste marriages in the state should be protected and it is appaling that the occurrence continues even after repetitive  Supreme Court rulings to ensure the protection of inter-caste married couple,” said AnilkumarHe added that the state prides itself as a progressive one. “However, it is on this very land that these murders happened in the name of caste. It shows how polarised Kerala, a state which has pioneered the break away from the stringent caste system, has become. This is a serious issue and it is high time caste system itself is banned from the state,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Mishra Vivaha Vedi general secretary  P E Sudhakaran, T S Surendran, Ezhupunna Gopinath, Shooranad Gopan, E K Laila and many other dignitaries.Kevin went missing days after his marriage to longtime girlfriend Neenu. His body was later found from Thenmala on Monday morning. The boy was from a financially-backward Christian family which spurred the girls’ family to try and break the marriage.

