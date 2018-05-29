Home Cities Kochi

Puthu Pulari enthrals visitors

Puthu Pulari Arts Exhibition organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Auditorium, has on display works of 200 artists

Published: 29th May 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:37 AM

By Vishal Vinayan
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I started with pencil sketching at the age of 6. Now at 73, I decided to venture into oil painting after my child suggested a change in my style,” said R Viswanathan, a student at Tint Academy for Art. He was excited to talk about his fourth work in oil painting that was featured at the Puthu Pulari Arts Exhibition organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Auditorium.From paintings of tiny tots to strokes of the freckled - the exhibition has put on display the works of 200 artists in the age group ranging from  4 to 74. “There was no fixed theme. The best works of students who were  willing to exhibit were chosen. Some of them were even kept for sale,” said Saranya G, coordinator of the event.

The gallery features murals, oil paintings, water paintings, acrylic paintings and sculptures composed by students of the art academy.” Visitors have been enthusiastic about the exhibition so far and we are receiving positive responses from art lovers,” Saranya added.This year, the Academy decided to host the event for a better cause. “All the profits from the sales will be donated for palliative care of cancer patients in Arumana Hospital,” said Kala Chandramouli, a 45 -year-old student at the Academy. “The previous years’ sales gave a boost to artists,” she added. The paintings fall in the price ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

“Murals usually take about two to three months to complete. However, due to my hectic academic schedule, my work took over two years to complete,” said Abhirami Chandramouli, a 17-year-old student at the Academy. Her work of Sree Krishna, designed with flowers, is one of the first paintings to greet the visitors. “I started out with water painting and sketches and eventually took up mural painting,” she added. Abhiram Suresh was eager to talk about his miniature chalk sculptures. “I began sculpting about two years ago and the exhibition has also featured my works in clay modelling and water painting,” he said.

“ I spent over 48 hours on this one piece. The intricate details of Krishna’s face needed time for perfection and I believe they shine the brightest with a green background,” Vishwanathan said, proudly displaying his painting of Sree Krishna.

Among the paintings of youngsters, his work stands out for its vibrant colours. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he shared his experience of showcasing his work to former President late APJ Abdul Kalam. “ Teachers here deserve great credit for the passion they show towards us students and art.My growth as an artist was purely under their guidance,” he added.The exhibition was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. The gallery will be open to visitors from 10 am to 6 pm till May 31.

