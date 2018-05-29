Home Cities Kochi

The days of piety and enlightenment

Holy Ramzan is entering the halfway mark. The Muslim community has slowed down from worldly affairs and the focus is now on spiritual cleansing and enlightenment. According to believers,

Pic  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Holy Ramzan is entering the halfway mark. The Muslim community has slowed down from worldly affairs and the focus is now on spiritual cleansing and enlightenment. According to believers, Ramzan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam which will help them strengthen the link with the Almighty.

“The Holy month of Ramzan is divided into three layers by the Almighty. In the first layer, God will bestow kindness upon his devotees. In the second layer, he will forgive them for their sins. And in the third and final stages, he will give freedom from hell. That is the belief,” said Nizarudheen Moulavi K P of Kizhakkekuzhi Muslim Jama-Ath.

In the majority of the Muslim dominated areas in the city, most of the food joints owned by Muslims will remain closed throughout the day. Some of them will be opened by 3 pm so as to prepare special dishes to the mosques for the breaking of fast (Nombu Thura).“Even, business will be dull in Muslim-dominated areas. Muslims prepare special foods including Thari Kanji. They will also prepare special food and invite people for the Iftar meal. Most of the non-working people would like to stay in their houses or mosques,” said Jabir M, of Mattancherry.Even youngsters too will stay away from watching movies.

“I have left several WhatsApp groups. I will also not watch movies during the holy month of Ramzan. I never think that is a difficult task to take a break from entertainment,” said Nujum N.
 He said the month is for purifying the mind, body and seeking forgiveness and blessings.

