Home Cities Kochi

With monsoon onset forecast today, district administration braces for rain fury, widespread havoc

With the onset of the southwest monsoon forecast for Tuesday,  the district administration has initiated measures to avert monsoon-related calamities.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Two youths stand on the wall at Chellanam as waves batter the coast early on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the onset of the southwest monsoon forecast for Tuesday,  the district administration has initiated measures to avert monsoon-related calamities. As part of this,  District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla directed all the departments to take necessary steps to prevent untoward incidents.

Trees posing danger to be felled

The Local Self-Government Department was asked to identify trees which pose a threat to human life, with a special committee under the Social Forest Range officer, Forest Range Officer, village officer and LSGD Secretary constituted by the Collector.

"If trees situated on private property fall and cause damage, property owners will be held responsible and they will have to pay for the damage caused," said the order issued to the various departments.
Tahsildars were directed to ensure the required number of earth movers, cranes and other heavy-duty  equipment to coordinate the rescue work in the event of any mishap.Also, they should  identify the location for the relief camps in every village to avoid  confusion in shifting the affected people.

Seawall strengthening

The Irrigation Department has been directed to bolster the seawall with sand-filled sacks in areas where it lacks sufficient strength." The  department should undertake an immediate drive to identify the areas where the seawall is weak," said the order.

Oil tankers' movement

In a bid to avert mishaps during the wet weather, the Collector directed the RTO to instruct the oil tanker drivers to take compulsory rest between 10 pm and 6 am.  The other instructions, include steps to ensure the safety of school and hospital buildings, ban on quarrying, putting up road signages, fencing out the water bodies in granite quarries and holding awareness classes.

Monitoring Cell

The district administration has constituted a Monsoon Calamity Monitoring Cell (MCMC) at the civil station to mitigate the monsoon calamities in the district.  The cell to function 24x7 will coordinate the rescue and relief work in the district.  An emergency toll free number  has been set up for the public to inform the authorities of any natural calamity Phone no. : 0484- 2423513, 7902200300, 7902200400

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao