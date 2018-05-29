With monsoon onset forecast today, district administration braces for rain fury, widespread havoc

Residents of Chellanam blocking the roads to protest against the apathy of authorities to honour the promise to build seawalls along the coastal line

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the onset of the southwest monsoon forecast for Tuesday, the district administration has initiated measures to avert monsoon-related calamities. As part of this, District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla directed all the departments to take necessary steps to prevent untoward incidents.

Trees posing danger to be felled

The Local Self-Government Department was asked to identify trees which pose a threat to human life, with a special committee under the Social Forest Range officer, Forest Range Officer, village officer and LSGD Secretary constituted by the Collector.

"If trees situated on private property fall and cause damage, property owners will be held responsible and they will have to pay for the damage caused," said the order issued to the various departments.

Tahsildars were directed to ensure the required number of earth movers, cranes and other heavy-duty equipment to coordinate the rescue work in the event of any mishap.Also, they should identify the location for the relief camps in every village to avoid confusion in shifting the affected people.

Seawall strengthening

The Irrigation Department has been directed to bolster the seawall with sand-filled sacks in areas where it lacks sufficient strength." The department should undertake an immediate drive to identify the areas where the seawall is weak," said the order.

Oil tankers' movement

In a bid to avert mishaps during the wet weather, the Collector directed the RTO to instruct the oil tanker drivers to take compulsory rest between 10 pm and 6 am. The other instructions, include steps to ensure the safety of school and hospital buildings, ban on quarrying, putting up road signages, fencing out the water bodies in granite quarries and holding awareness classes.

Monitoring Cell

The district administration has constituted a Monsoon Calamity Monitoring Cell (MCMC) at the civil station to mitigate the monsoon calamities in the district. The cell to function 24x7 will coordinate the rescue and relief work in the district. An emergency toll free number has been set up for the public to inform the authorities of any natural calamity Phone no. : 0484- 2423513, 7902200300, 7902200400