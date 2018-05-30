A brisk business of pappadams

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Can anyone imagine a sadhya without a pappadam? The round savoury is a ubiquitous part of our diet and 84-year-old Chandrakala Kammath from Mattancherry has been catering to this from her home. She sits on the floor, cuts the dough and follows the traditional process for making the pappadam which is in high demand.

Chandrakala is supported by her daughter-in-law Latha Balakrishna who helps her roll out the dough. "I came to this house after my marriage at 20," said Chandrakala. "I have seen my ancestors making pappads; it was always in my blood. We started the process again as a livelihood."

The duo makes a variety of pappadams, including turmeric, pepper, masala and the regular ones, but unlike in shops, her product, she says is fresher, and hence cannot be kept for a long period. The orders are placed at their house. Chandrakala said though they get orders for weddings and similar functions, they don't take it up due to the high numbers required.

"We make pappadams depending on the order we receive the previous day and sell 10 pappadams for Rs 10. The pappadams are given in loose form and not packed," said Latha. The two of them start their work at about 10 am and finish by 1 pm.

Chandrakala said the work, apart from providing an income to the house, also keeps her engaged. Her son, Balakrishna Kammath, an autorickshaw driver, said it also keeps his mother feeling positive. "The Gowda Saraswat Brahmin community has been connected with this for long. I don't think the next generation will take it up, as many of them are into other professions," said Balakrishna.

In the limited space in their house, the family finds areas to keep the pappadams for sun-drying and never fails to fulfil the orders of the customers. Latha said they make about 200 pappadams in one hour. They also make kondattoms, but with the monsoon here, that has been cut back.

It is interesting to watch Chandrakala cut the dough and give it to Latha for shaping into rounds. When Latha brings the dried pappadams from outside, Chandrakala careful arranges it on a board and boils it, if needed.

There are other people from the community, in the neighbourhood who are into this business, but finding a woman of this age, still continuing with the age-old method without using a machine is a rare sight.