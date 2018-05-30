Home Cities Kochi

A drive for safety

The Motor Vehicles Department has conducted the fitness test of over 1,000 school vehicles, ahead of the reopening

Published: 30th May 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Motor Vehicles Department has conducted the fitness test of over 1,000 school vehicles, ahead of the reopening.Not just the department, even parents and teachers have an equal role in ensuring safe commuting for children 

KOCHI:With most school re-opening on Friday after the summer recess, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated many measures to ensure the safety of school kids. The department has conducted the fitness test of over 1,000 school vehicles. This includes a thorough check of the brake system, doors,condition of the tyres, seating facility and speed governors.

Besides providing special training to drivers and nannies,who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of students, the department has also issued special stickers to school vehicles that cleared the fitness test. It will also subject autorickshaws and other vehicles used to ferry children to the fitness test.

Meanwhile, the general opinion is that the responsibility for ensuring the safety of children lies in the hands of parents and teachers alike.

Express hereby suggest both the parents and the teachers ensure the following criteria are met before sending the students in the vehicles.

Keeping a list

The school authorities should keep a list of students ferried in a bus. The drivers have to keep the same list too. The list should include the name, class address and phone number of the parents. This makes, in case of any mishaps, rescue operations easier.

Experienced driver

The drivers of the vehicle should possess a minimum experience of 10 years. Those who have less than that should not be allowed to drive the vehicle. It is the duty of the school authorities to check the experience of the drivers before appointing them.

Nannies should be appointed

The parents and the school authorities should ensure the service of nannies in all vehicles used to ferry kids. The students should cross the road only with the help of the nannies.

Maintenance of vehicle

According to the MVD officers, the maintenance work of school vehicle at regular intervals is essential for avoiding the accidents.

"The death of two kids at Koothattukalam in 2016 happened due to the bad condition of the school van. Had they conducted regular maintenance, the brake failure could have been avoided and the life of two kids can be saved. It is not possible to conduct the inspection of all vehicle at regular intervals. So it is the duty of the school authorities to ensure that," said Enforcement RTO K M Shaji.

Overloading

As per the MVD rule, the students above 12 have to be provided with a single seat in the school bus. But, most of the buses flout this rule. "Since it is difficult for the MVD to conduct a drive to check the number of students in the buses, the parents and teachers should take care of this," said a Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Autorickshaws

During a drive conducted by the department the last year, over 50 autorickshaws were caught for overloading. Though the department issued a strict warning to the school authorities,both the school authorities and the drivers turned a blind eye to this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon