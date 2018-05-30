Home Cities Kochi

Cartilage Cell Therapy for knee pain

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (ACI) or Cartilage Cell Therapy, a revolutionary cell-based treatment method, is very successful in treating acute knee pain and has been increasingly used of late,

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (ACI) or Cartilage Cell Therapy, a revolutionary cell-based treatment method, is very successful in treating acute knee pain and has been increasingly used of late, said Dr Jacob Varghese, Senior Consultant and HOD, Director of Orthopedic Centre and Department of Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine, VPS Lakeshore.

Addressing a press conference along with two patients, who had undergone Cartilage Cell Therapy, Dr Jacob Varghese, said, “The Cartilage Cell Therapy is a treatment option where the articular cartilage is arthroscopically harvested from healthy and lesser weight bearing area of the patient’s knee and cultured. After four weeks, the cultured cells are implanted on the damaged area, which will result in cartilage regeneration and the return of complete joint function.” He added that Cartilage Cell Therapies are now approved in India.

One of the patients, Vaishakh Mohan, who currently pursues a career in IT field, suffered drastic pain in the knee at the age of 19. “The cell therapy has provided me a permanent relief from the constant pain,” said Vaishakh Mohan. Post-surgery he underwent simple rehabilitation process under the guidance of physiotherapist which helped him to get back to his daily routine. Today after 6 years of successful therapy, Vaishakh Mohan has returned to perfect health.

