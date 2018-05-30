Home Cities Kochi

City schools ride a wave of success

Numerous schools from the city and its suburbs stood out with 100 per cent pass results. A high number of students scored A1 grades in all subjects too

Published: 30th May 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Toc-H Public School, Vyttila, celebrating after the declaration of Class X CBSE result on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools in Kochi scored big in the CBSE Class X examinations as three students secured top ranks nationally. Numerous schools from the city and its suburbs stood out with 100 per cent  pass results. A high number of students scored A1 grades in all subjects too.

Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara, who scored 98.8 per cent marks, shared the national first rank with three others from other parts of the country. With 99.6 per cent marks, Kakkanad-based Christu Jayanthi Public School student Theresa Soni secured the second rank while Ammu Mariam Ani of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, claimed the third rank scoring 99.4 per cent marks.

All seven Bhavan’s schools in the district secured overwhelming results with the national topper too coming from their family. All of those schools registered 100 per cent successes. Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor has 26 students with A1 in all subjects, followed by BVM, Elamakkara with 24 students achieving a similar feat. Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara, Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Vellore have 17 students each with A1 grades in all subjects. Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad has 15 such results while BVM, Girinagar has 13 students with A1 in all subjects.

Christu Jayanthi Public School in Kakkanad boasts of 35 students who achieved A1 in all subjects, with the school also achieving 100 per cent results. The third national topper, Ammu Mariam Ani, is from Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, which secured 100 per cent pass with 45 students achieving A1 in all subjects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Results students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners