City schools ride a wave of success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools in Kochi scored big in the CBSE Class X examinations as three students secured top ranks nationally. Numerous schools from the city and its suburbs stood out with 100 per cent pass results. A high number of students scored A1 grades in all subjects too.

Sreelakshmi G of Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara, who scored 98.8 per cent marks, shared the national first rank with three others from other parts of the country. With 99.6 per cent marks, Kakkanad-based Christu Jayanthi Public School student Theresa Soni secured the second rank while Ammu Mariam Ani of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, claimed the third rank scoring 99.4 per cent marks.

All seven Bhavan’s schools in the district secured overwhelming results with the national topper too coming from their family. All of those schools registered 100 per cent successes. Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor has 26 students with A1 in all subjects, followed by BVM, Elamakkara with 24 students achieving a similar feat. Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara, Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Vellore have 17 students each with A1 grades in all subjects. Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad has 15 such results while BVM, Girinagar has 13 students with A1 in all subjects.

Christu Jayanthi Public School in Kakkanad boasts of 35 students who achieved A1 in all subjects, with the school also achieving 100 per cent results. The third national topper, Ammu Mariam Ani, is from Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, which secured 100 per cent pass with 45 students achieving A1 in all subjects.