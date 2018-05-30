HMT Jn development yet to go full throttle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The projects that were drawn up for the development of HMT Junction are yet to be implemented in their totality. According to the HMT Junction Development Action Council, many of the projects that had been proposed are yet to see fruition.According to M Nandakumar, chairman, HMT Development Action Council, the authorities sat up and took notice of the lack of development in Kalamassery after the action council brought it to their notice. In 2017, the action council had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and handed over a memorandum highlighting the projects that had been proposed for the overall development of the junction. They had collected over 10,000 signatures from commuters and submitted it to the CM.

“Following this, the Chief Minister’s office had sent a letter seeking the opinion of the Kalamassery Municipality and the Government Polytechnic regarding the development projects mentioned in the memorandum. But, though Kalamassery Municipality council unanimously backed the projects mentioned by the action council, the authorities of the Govt Polytechnic College have taken an antagonistic stand,” said Nandakumar.

Some of the projects proposed are the rehabilitation of the owners of petty shops, construction of a railway overbridge and widening the old National Highway.“We had proposed a shopping complex, auditorium, children’s park, open stage, parking area, auto stand, bus bay and comfort station can be constructed on the unutilised land belonging to the Govt Polytechnic College. Around 2.5 to 3 acres are lying unused and overrun with weeds. The land lies near the old National Highway, which has been renovated using the highway development fund. Such a development will not only benefit HMT Junction but also the entire Kalamassery,” he said.

The action council also approached the District Collector seeking a solution to the traffic snarl-ups at the junction. They requested the Collector to overhaul the traffic system at the junction after studying viable options at the earliest. Meanwhile, the municipality has handed over 10 shops to petty shop owners whose shacks will be demolished by June 16.

“The step has been taken as part of the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers. The beneficiaries were identified by drawing lots. Of the 10 shops, four are at PVS Junction, three near Sea Park restaurant and three at Carborundum Road,” said Nandakumar.However, repeated attempts to contact the authorities of Govt Polytechnic College didn’t bear fruit.