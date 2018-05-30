Inmates and staff of mental health centre set ‘Organic’ example

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Residents and staff of the Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram were more than satisfied with how their efforts had materialised. After months of planning and labour, they successfully converted a two-acre barren plot to an organic farming field. When this group of dedicated individuals decided to start organic farming here, they had no prior knowledge of farming and had to work around many limitations. However, their incessant hard work and commitment proved to be fruitful. They reaped a bountiful harvest and celebrated the occasion on Tuesday with the Mayor, Adv V K Prashant, inaugurating the event.

This organic farming initiative was indeed a collective effort. While Krishi Bhavan and Karshika Karma Sena helped with technical advice and farm equipment, the Corporation provided the necessary funds and the residents and officials, irrespective of their hierarchy at the Health Centre, rendered their wholehearted support towards this. Hence, the results were not disappointing.

Each step of the farming involved careful planning and implementation. Environmental engineering and floriculture around the farm made eradication of pests possible. The produce thus harvested include beans, brinjal, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber, lady’s finger and spinach. Much of the harvest has been distributed among those associated with the initiative and all the extra produce is set to be sold in the Eco Shop at the Krishi Bhavan.

Corporation councillor P S Anil Kumar, Karma Sena secretary Vijayakumaran Nair, agriculture officer Jacob Joy, hospital superintend Dr T Sagar, Doctors Jasarabdul Jabar and Ginu Chandran, Krishi Bhavan staff Biju Sharma and Shinu V S, hospital staff and members of Karma Sena are among those who were present at the event on Tuesday.

Farm success

The Krishi Bhavan and Karshika Karma Sena helped with technical advice and farm equipment while the Corporation provided the necessary funds. Environmental engineering and floriculture around the farm made eradication of pests possible. The produce thus harvested include beans, brinjal, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, cucumber, lady’s finger and spinach.