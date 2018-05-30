Kochi International Book Festival from December 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi International Book Festival organised by the International Book Festival Committee will be held at Ernakulathappan Ground here from December 1 to 10. According to committee president E N Nandakumar, around 300 publishers from across the country and four foreign countries will participate in the book festival.

It is being organised with the help of National Book Trust and embassies of various countries.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj released the brochure of the book festival at a function held at CMFRI on Monday. The minister lauded the steps taken to introduce libraries at Balashrams.

E N Nandakumar, K Radhakrishnan, E M Haridas, M Sasi Sankar, Gopinath Panangad and T Satheesan were present on the occasion.