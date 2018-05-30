Home Cities Kochi

No trace of ‘Nipah’ in samples collected from district

Amid measures to tackle the threat posed by Nipah virus in the district, the Health Department got a breather after the results of four suspected Nipah patients turned out to be negative.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:11 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid measures to tackle the threat posed by Nipah virus in the district, the Health Department got a breather after the results of four suspected Nipah patients turned out to be negative. This follows the tests carried out at the virology institute in Manipal.Meanwhile, samples have been collected from a 49-year-old Kadamattam native who passed away at a private hospital here on Monday following encephalitis.

 A student from Perambra who has been studying in a college here was admitted to the General Hospital following fever and his condition is stated to be stable. The condition of a Kanjiramattom native admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College due to fever is also reportedly stable.

TAGS
Nipah virus Ernakulam Medical College

