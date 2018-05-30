Home Cities Kochi

Training in good food laboratory practices

A three-day training programme in Good Food Laboratory Practices (GFLP) organised by the Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, New Delhi, in collaboration with ICAR-CIFT commenced.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day training programme in Good Food Laboratory Practices (GFLP) organised by the Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, New Delhi, in collaboration with ICAR-CIFT commenced on the ICAR-CIFT campus here on Tuesday. CIFT director C N Ravishankar inaugurated the training programme. Food scientist and CFTRI Referral Lab former head Lalitha Gowda was also present.

The programme is being attended by research analysts, scientists and technical personnel from various regional food analytical labs and research and training institutes across the country. The training focuses on ensuring quality assurance programme in lab practices on par with FSSAI standards. Principal scientist S K Panda is coordinating the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Good Food Laboratory Practices Food and Safety Standards Authority of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners