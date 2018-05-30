Training in good food laboratory practices

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day training programme in Good Food Laboratory Practices (GFLP) organised by the Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, New Delhi, in collaboration with ICAR-CIFT commenced on the ICAR-CIFT campus here on Tuesday. CIFT director C N Ravishankar inaugurated the training programme. Food scientist and CFTRI Referral Lab former head Lalitha Gowda was also present.

The programme is being attended by research analysts, scientists and technical personnel from various regional food analytical labs and research and training institutes across the country. The training focuses on ensuring quality assurance programme in lab practices on par with FSSAI standards. Principal scientist S K Panda is coordinating the event.