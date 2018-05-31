Aathira Harikrishnan’s ‘humble effort’ to help kids develop communication skills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Young author Aathira Harikrishnan on Wednesday described her book ‘Let Children Fly Through Effective Communication’, as her humble effort to support parents and teachers in helping kids develop communication skills.

“This book will help children kick start their language learning adventure and fly high. I am confident the book will bring about effective changes in the life of children,” said Aathira, 23. An interior designing aspirant, Aathira is happy to join the Child Development course at St Theresa’s College, Ernakulam.

The book deals with developing communication skills among kids aged five and below. It aims to equip mothers to inculcate language and communication skills essential for children who are suffering from speech disorders.

The book will also help students pursuing Child Development courses and teachers for interacting with small children. Published by Educreations Publishers, New Delhi, the book hit the stands in March. Aathira said she had initially selected the topic for her thesis and her interactions with children prompted her to publish it in book form.

“Nowadays, many kids are born with hearing and speech impairment. To an extent, if we start from home it will be very helpful for the kids. I have mentioned about 100 activities for children aged below five years. The activities are very simple and easy for the parents to follow,” said Aathira.

She says it was her professor and guide Dhanya, who helped her in publishing the book. Aathira is the great-great-granddaughter of Malayalam novelist C V Raman Pillai and the niece of noted actor Adoor Bhasi.