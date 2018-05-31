Home Cities Kochi

City schools secure 100 per cent pass in Class X exam

Schools in Kochi shone bright in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which were announced the other day.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools in Kochi shone bright in the CBSE Class X examination, the results of which were announced the other day.Nearly every school recorded 100 per cent pass percentage, while some others said a large number of their students secured the A1 grade.

Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School secured 100 per cent result. Of its 200 students who appeared, 35 secured A1 grade in all subjects. School topper Theresa Soni secured the second place at the national level with 498 marks (99.6 per cent).

The number of students who secured distinction was 183 while 17 secured first class. The other schools with 100 per cent pass percentage were National Public School, Kaloor and Cochin Public School, Thrikkakkara.

Selena Joy Kiriyanthan of Greets Public School, Kaloor,  secured A1 grade in all subjects. The school has secured 100 percent pass, with 34 students getting distinction.

