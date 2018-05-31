‘External forces, doctored news causing problems’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities of Jana Seva Shishu Bhavan (JSSB), Aluva, whose reins were temporarily taken over by the government following a series of complaints, on Wednesday claimed ‘external forces’ were trying to shut the institution down. “External forces are trying to shut down JSSB forever. Several rumours, social media messages, doctored news and the biased and ill-informed approach of bureaucrats are also why the institution is facing the issues,” Kaviyoor Ponnamma, JSSB vice-chairperson told reporters.

“They are welcome to try it. JSSB is not going to get destroyed. I don’t see how helping kids is a bad thing,” Ponnamma said. JSSB chairperson Jose Maveli spoke about the various problems the institution had to face on the political frontier merely because of misunderstands. “No one questions the security of children when their parents come to claim them back. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) needs to conduct a background check and revise certain laws before demanding to release a child,” he said.