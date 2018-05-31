Home Cities Kochi

Fearing death threat, lovers seek police help

Two young lovers sought refuge at the Thrikkakara police station fearing for their lives. 

Published: 31st May 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two young lovers sought refuge at the Thrikkakara police station fearing for their lives. The move comes at a time when the state is yet to recover from the shock of Dalit Christian Kevin P Joseph's murder for marrying a girl from an upper caste Christian family with a sound financial background.

Twenty-one-year-old Sajana K Salim, a native of Kottiyur in Kannur, and 24-year old Anas, a native of Erumeli, sought the help of the Thrikkakara Police late on Tuesday night, alleging that the girl's family has threatened to kill Anas. They approached the police seeking their help to get married.According to the police, the girl was allegedly detained by the parents as they are not ready to accept their relationship.
"But two days ago, the girl eloped from her home and reached a relative's house at Vazhakkala. The boy  received a call from some persons who claimed to have links with a political party. Following this, they took shelter at the police station," said the police.

The boy's parents also joined them at the station, an officer said.The girl’s family had  filed a missing person complaint with the Kelakam police station. A squad from there, along with the girl’s father, arrived after coming to know about the duo reaching the Thrikkakara police station. The police arranged accommodation for them at a shelter home, ‘Snehita’.

"Since a missing case was registered with the Kelakam Police, we handed over the girl to the Kelakam Police. When we interacted with the parents, they seemed to have no objection," said the police. The police, along with the girl, reached Kelakam on Wednesday.

"We’re producing them before a magistrate here with the consent of both families. If the girl expresses the same stand before the magistrate, they will be allowed to live together," said the Kelakam police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thrikkakara police station Kevin P Joseph police protection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon