Fearing death threat, lovers seek police help

KOCHI: Two young lovers sought refuge at the Thrikkakara police station fearing for their lives. The move comes at a time when the state is yet to recover from the shock of Dalit Christian Kevin P Joseph's murder for marrying a girl from an upper caste Christian family with a sound financial background.

Twenty-one-year-old Sajana K Salim, a native of Kottiyur in Kannur, and 24-year old Anas, a native of Erumeli, sought the help of the Thrikkakara Police late on Tuesday night, alleging that the girl's family has threatened to kill Anas. They approached the police seeking their help to get married.According to the police, the girl was allegedly detained by the parents as they are not ready to accept their relationship.

"But two days ago, the girl eloped from her home and reached a relative's house at Vazhakkala. The boy received a call from some persons who claimed to have links with a political party. Following this, they took shelter at the police station," said the police.

The boy's parents also joined them at the station, an officer said.The girl’s family had filed a missing person complaint with the Kelakam police station. A squad from there, along with the girl’s father, arrived after coming to know about the duo reaching the Thrikkakara police station. The police arranged accommodation for them at a shelter home, ‘Snehita’.

"Since a missing case was registered with the Kelakam Police, we handed over the girl to the Kelakam Police. When we interacted with the parents, they seemed to have no objection," said the police. The police, along with the girl, reached Kelakam on Wednesday.

"We’re producing them before a magistrate here with the consent of both families. If the girl expresses the same stand before the magistrate, they will be allowed to live together," said the Kelakam police.