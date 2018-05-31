Home Cities Kochi

Gold smuggling: Customs foils eight bids in six days at Cochin airport

Despite repeated seizures and arrests, there has been no let up in bids to smuggle gold through the Cochin International Airport.

Cochin International Airport | Express Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated seizures and arrests, there has been no let-up in bids to smuggle gold through the Cochin International Airport. Since May 24, the Customs Intelligence officers at the airport foiled eight smuggling attempts and seized 2.689 kg of gold worth `78.45 lakh.

Four gold biscuit weighing a total 466.56 g were seized on May 24 from a passenger who arrived from Muscat. He had concealed the yellow metal in a specially-stitched pouch inside his pants. The same day, a crude gold chain weighing 349.5 g was also seized from a passenger who arrived from Riyadh. He had concealed the gold bars inside mobile chargers. The officers seized 443.2 g of crude gold ornament from a woman who arrived from Bahrain.

A passenger from Malappuram was caught smuggling two gold bars weighing 699.60 g. The seizures were made under the provisions of the Customs Act.

