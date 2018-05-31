Home Cities Kochi

Navy’s training programme for Coastal Police personnel ends

The month-long on-job training programme organised by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) for the Kerala Coastal Police concluded on Wednesday.

Coastal Police personnel undergoing training at the Southern Naval Base in Kochi

KOCHI: The month-long on-job training programme organised by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) for the Kerala Coastal Police concluded on Wednesday. Sagar Prahari Bal was the nodal agency responsible for conducting the programme, which commenced on April 30 and was attended by 30 Coastal Police personnel.

The decision to conduct the training was taken at the Joint Coastal Security Review Meeting on February 21. The training initiative was the first of its kind, undertaken on a 24x7 basis, with active participation and coordination between the Navy and the Coastal Police.

The training was aimed at familiarising the police to the marine environment and enhance their overall proficiency, while patrolling at sea. The training capsule comprised theoretical lectures as well as practical training.  Navy officers said the training would contribute significantly towards capacity building, dealing with maritime threats and handling emergencies at sea. Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, and Coastal Police IG Vijay Sakhare were the chief guests at the valedictory function organised at the Joint Operations Centre here. DIG K P Philip and staff officers from the headquarters of SNC and the Naval Officer in-charge were also present.

