Nedumbassery FICN seizure case to be reopened for hearing

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Nedumbassery Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure case will be reopened for hearing and considering the evidence. The move comes after the NIA Court, Kochi, on Wednesday decided not to pronounce the verdict and instead reopen it as the judge would be retiring from service on Thursday.

Earlier, the High Court Registrar, Subordinate Judiciary, following the decision of the Administrative Committee of the High Court, transferred NIA Court Judge S Santhosh Kumar as judge of Family Court, Vadakara on Monday. The NIA Court had decided to deliver the verdict on Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, there was another directive to recall the decision regarding the judge's transfer. On Wednesday, the court decided to reopen it for hearing the evidence.

“Now, the case will be considered by the new judge who takes charge after the current judge retires on Thursday. The new judge will hear the prosecution and defence before giving the verdict. The trial will resume once the Centre notifies the new judge to handle NIA cases,” said an NIA officer. The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 FICNs of `500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery airport on January 26, 2013. The other accused persons are Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram; Antony Das of Valaparai, Tamil Nadu and Aftab Batki. Accused Kunjumohammed alias Kunjutty had turned approver.

Batki is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and controlled his fake currency smuggling syndicate. He has been absconding in Gulf countries and is yet to be arrested.