Anganwadis in Ernakulam district to get land of their own

KOCHI: If all goes as per plan, around 100 anganwadis functioning in rented buildings in the district will soon get own land, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said while holding a review meeting of the Child Protection Unit on Wednesday.

“We are planning to provide ‘puramboke’ land to over 100 anganwadis in the district. The same project has already been implemented in Edathala panchayat,” said the collector.

The anganwadis will get a maximum of three cents of land. The Women and Child Development Department has been entrusted with the task of finding the land for the project.

“As the State Bank of India’s office has been shifted from the Civil Station, we will utilise the space to set up offices for the Child Protection Unit and the Women and Child Development Department,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the collector has directed the district child welfare officer to find a suitable place at Aluva for the ‘Ammathottil’ project.

He has also decided to extend the service of the child helpline desk to Aluva side. Meanwhile, district panchayat president Asha Sanil has said child welfare committees are yet to be constituted in all the grama panchayats. “At present, only half of the panchayats have constituted panchayat-level child welfare committees. They should be extended to other parts as well,” she said.