Art exhibition by Rajagiri students to begin on Tuesday

 ‘Sterling Impressions’, an art exhibition, will be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery from November 6 to 11.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Sterling Impressions’, an art exhibition, will be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery from November 6 to 11. The exhibition is a venture by the budding artists of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. The exhibition held with the motive of rendering a helping hand to the ones striving to make a living after facing the fury of the flood that left our state on the verge of annihilation. The students have exhibited their ideas and social responsibilities onto the canvas ‘Rebuilding Kerala. Several new programmes and initiatives were launched this year to mark the silver jubilee. 

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Soumini Jain, Mayor of Kochi Municipal Corporation. The event will also witness the presence of Art Director, Santhosh Ram, who is also a state and national award winner for his film ‘Take-off’. Apart from academic achievements, the school has groomed some outstanding talent in sports, arts, and music.

