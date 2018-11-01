Govt Model Engineering College comes up with ‘plogging’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of the Social Initiatives venture of Excel 2018, the annual techno-managerial fest of Govt Model Engineering College, a new health trend called plogging was introduced in the city. It is essentially a practice of jogging while picking up litter. Combining the fundamental concepts of promoting fitness and cleaning up the environment, plogging is the perfect testament to ‘Bridging Realms’, the principle on which Excel 2018 thrives.

The event began at 6.30 am. The four starting points were Streetscape, Panampilly Nagar; Syndicate Bank, K P Vallon Road; Indian Bank, Kadavanthra Branch and Central Park, Panampilly Nagar. The ploggers jogged and picked up litter in and around Panampilly Nagar and finally gathered at the Central Park by around 8 am. The event saw around 400 ploggers including students and residents.