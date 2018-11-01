How to remain confident in life

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Confidence in self, work and life – are all important. If you are a company founder, you will have lots of expectations. People will look up to you for directions, advice, suggestions, strategy and implementation. But how can you radiate confidence? Here’s how!

Give up the pursuit for perfection

We are a startup. We don’t have funds that the multi-billion dollar industries have. And as a result, even if we would want sometimes we can’t come up with the same quality launches as the big brands. But don’t worry! We are just looking for POC. Don’t fall in the trap of 100% perfection and waste all your resources and money on it. The idea is to bring out product fast, iterate, pivot and improve.

Always build on your strength

Startups require us entrepreneurs to focus on all aspects of the venture. And let’s face it. We cannot do everything alone. Our startup will have some strengths and some weaknesses. If at all there are any suicidal weaknesses, then get rid of them, and then start focussing only on your strengths. Focus instead on your strengths and your weaknesses will become less and less prevalent in your mind. This will also help you to become more comfortable with your venture.

Active Involvement

Confidence is also about active involvement. Have you heard of the phrase – “Out of sight is out of mind”? The phrase clearly tells you that if you are not actively involved, you may lose its information from your mind and thus eventually you will fade in confidence. Get actively involved with your team. Be in touch with ground realities and your numbers and everything will fall in place.

Don’t seek approval for everything!

Allowing other people to form your image is a death of self-esteem and most of us fall in this trap. We compare our startup journey with friends working at MNCs and folks studying abroad and that can slowly poison your confidence.

Confidence transpires.

Keep your team confident. If you are not confident, your team won’t be confident either. They will feel it in your words and actions and hence it is important that you exuberate confidence. Similarly, if your team is continuously nagging, you will lose confidence as well. Accomplishments are a good way to boost confidence.

Remember how many families showcase a kids’ trophies in their drawing room? It is a good way of reminding themselves and the kid that he is great at what he has done. Celebrate whatever little you accomplish. It goes a long way.

Rajeev Tamhankar is an IITR Silver Medalist and founder of TBS Planet Comics

(The views expressed by the author are his own).