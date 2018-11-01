Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Two lanes of Chambakkara bridge to be opened in May 2019

Though there will only be just one stop in between Thykkoodam and Petta, it will take a minimum of 18 months to complete the civil works.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two lanes of the four-lane of the reconstructed Chambakkara bridge will be opened for traffic in May 2019. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is entrusted with the redevelopment, said the entire four-lane bridge will be completed in May 2020.

The Metro viaducts will be constructed in the centre of the fourlane bridge, just like the North Railway Overbridge (RoB), a DMRC officer said. The North Rob also was reconstructed by DMRC as part of the Kochi Metro. The reconstructed Chambakkara bridge will have a total length of 310 metres and a width of 8.5 metres. The estimated cost of construction is Rs 33.66 crore.

The DMRC officer said the extension of Metro from Maharaja’s Ground to Thykkoodam will be inaugurated next year. The civil works along the stretch will be completed by this December. Out of the 5-km between the Maharaja’s College Ground and Thykkoodam, work on 1.25 km has been completed. The laying of tracks will begin at the completed stretch soon. The 1,500-metre stretch between Elamkulam and Manorama Jn and the 1,200-metre between Vyttila and Kunnara Park will be completed by the first week of December. There will be a total of five stations between Maharaja’s College Ground and Thykkoodam. The remaining work from Thykkoodam up to Petta will only be completed in 2020.

Though there will only be just one stop in between Thykkoodam and Petta, it will take a minimum of 18 months to complete the civil works. The reconstruction of Chamabakkara bridge is also important to carry out the civil works here. Moreover, a small stretch of land is yet to be acquired at Chambakkara for Metro civil works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chambakkara Bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp