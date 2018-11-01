Home Cities Kochi

Month-long Great Kerala Shopping Utsav set to boost market

KOCHI: Media houses are putting their weight behind a new shopping season, the Great Kerala Shopping Utsav (GKSU), which will take place from Nov 15 to Dec 16, aimed at igniting the markets in Kerala following the setback caused by the floods. Speaking at a press meet held at the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday, it was announced that media houses will provide free advertisement space worth Rs 25 crore to promote the GKSU.

The highlight of GKSU will be a raffle hosted by them. Anyone making a purchase of over Rs 1,000 during the GKSU from GST-registered establishments can participate in the raffle, by sending a copy of the bill via Whatapp to a number which will be announced. The response message will contain a form to be filled. with personal details, bill number and amount. There are prizes worth Rs 4 crore up for grabs, ranging from a flat worth Rs 1 crore to more than 750 daily prizes, including gift vouchers, hampers, and appliances.

The government, along with Kudumbashree, is facilitating a bank loan of Rs 1 lakh each to the flood-affected, primarily to buy goods lost during floods. An amount close to Rs 1,000 crore is expected to come into the Kerala market.

The GKSU logo was released by actor Mammootty the other day. The Indian Newspaper Society, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Association of Radio Operators of India, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, Dealers Association of TV and Appliances, the Supermarkets Association of Kerala and Retailers Association of India have extended their support to the initiative.

