Through the third eye

Published: 01st November 2018 11:09 AM

By Steni Simon
KOCHI: There is something strangely captivating about landscape photography. Be it open horizons, soaring alps, mighty rivers or lush valleys, they seep into you with each encounter. “Photography is about finding out what can happen in a frame,” says Biju Joswin, a professional photographer who is an expert in landscape photography. Biju is all set to teach the tricks of his trade at a workshop on landscape photography organised by the Technopark Photography Club on November 3.

His tryst with photography began more than 15 years ago. Born in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, he completed his MBA from the Vinayaka Institute of Management Studies, Salem, (Madras University) in Marketing. Having done his PGDCA from the Institute of Human Resources Development, Thiruvananthapuram, and his LLB from Kerala Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University, Biju seems quite the academic. Nevertheless, photography was his first love. “I was always interested in nature photography from the beginning. Although I haven’t got the opportunity to travel much, I have always got perfect photographs from my city itself,” says Biju.

Photography was a permanent resident in his head despite working as an area sales manager in Southern Plastics. He says, “Photography is my passion. I have been doing all kinds of photography for weddings and events. Moreover, I have been taking photography classes on a regular basis.” Biju has organised workshops on portrait photography, nature photography, and macro photography.

He was the former President of the Thiruvananthapuram Photographers Forum (TPF), an NGO for photography beginners, professionals, and amateurs. The upcoming workshop will cover landscape photography and editing techniques. Basic photography sessions will also be provided to beginners. “In this workshop. I have planned to provide practical classes that will encompass techniques ranging from correcting pictures to tips on how a better image can be captured. About 15 to 25 people have already registered for the workshop,” he informs.

Now a full-time photographer, he is also a web designer at CET. “Travelling produces beautiful pictures but the procedure can be expensive,” he adds. Biju plans to conduct further workshops in the future. The workshop on November 3 will be held at the B Hub from 10 am to 5 pm. Open to all, registrations can be done on the spot.

