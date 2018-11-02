Home Cities Kochi

Free cattle feed to be distributed

When it comes to eligible cases, more cattle feed will be provided without charging money, Kerala Feeds managing director Dr B Sreekumar said.

Published: 02nd November 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Feeds further widened its ongoing project to help the state’s flood-affected dairy farmers with Ernakulam Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla launching the PSU’s district-level Snehasparsham project on Wednesday that provides 100 bags of cattle feed for free.

When it comes to eligible cases, more cattle feed will be provided without charging money, Kerala Feeds managing director Dr B Sreekumar said. Noting that rehabilitation is a long-term mission, the Collector said Kerala Feeds can help authorities in providing dairy farmers updated technology and new guidelines.
Sreekumar said the PSU was initiating a scheme in association with the State Bank of India (SBI) to help flood-affected farmers take loans. Also, the company, headquartered in Kallettumkara of Thrissur district, will arrange loans for aspiring dairy farmers, he said.

Kerala Feeds has, since the floods, distributed cattle feed worth Rs 22 lakh for dairy farmers in Ernakulam district. Founded in 1995, the PSU has also sold the product at a discount of Rs 100 per bag, thereby making a sale of Rs 31 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cattle feed K Mohammed Y Safirul dairy farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp