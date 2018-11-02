Free cattle feed to be distributed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Feeds further widened its ongoing project to help the state’s flood-affected dairy farmers with Ernakulam Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla launching the PSU’s district-level Snehasparsham project on Wednesday that provides 100 bags of cattle feed for free.

When it comes to eligible cases, more cattle feed will be provided without charging money, Kerala Feeds managing director Dr B Sreekumar said. Noting that rehabilitation is a long-term mission, the Collector said Kerala Feeds can help authorities in providing dairy farmers updated technology and new guidelines.

Sreekumar said the PSU was initiating a scheme in association with the State Bank of India (SBI) to help flood-affected farmers take loans. Also, the company, headquartered in Kallettumkara of Thrissur district, will arrange loans for aspiring dairy farmers, he said.

Kerala Feeds has, since the floods, distributed cattle feed worth Rs 22 lakh for dairy farmers in Ernakulam district. Founded in 1995, the PSU has also sold the product at a discount of Rs 100 per bag, thereby making a sale of Rs 31 lakh.